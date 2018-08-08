Bone and Joint Week observed

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Though prevalence of bone and joint ailments is on the rise, early diagnosis in most of the cases, except accidents, can help treat patients in a short span of time, said health experts at an event organised to mark Bone and Joint Week here.Vice president of Odisha Orthopaedic Association (OOA) Dr Debabrata Padhy said with ageing population and increase in number of accidents, health issues related to bone and joints have amplified. There must be increased awareness among all age groups, he said.

With the theme of ‘Road Safety’, the Week was marked by public awareness campaigns, street shows and rallies, free medical camps and surgeries by Orthopaedic surgeons under the banner of OOA. A public awareness rally organised from IMA house at Cuttack covering Ranihat and Mangalabag through SCB Medical College and Hospital was coordinated by honorary secretary of the association Prof Biswajit Sahu.

Around 70 Orthopaedic surgeons from across the State participated in the rally. Association president Prof Abanikanta Mishra coordinated a similar rally at MKCGMCH, Berhampur. Dr Padhy, who is a Senior Consultant at Apollo Hospitals, conducted a road safety awareness and quiz programme at DAV School, Chandrasekharpur. He stressed on measures to prevent road accidents through awareness campaigns. Free bone mineral density test camps for awareness about Osteoporosis were also organised across the State.