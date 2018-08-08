Couple to undergo DNA test

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Blood samples of Mamina Bhoi, who claimed to be the mother of a rescued infant, and her husband Brajakishore of Gopinathpur village in Jagatsinghpur district will be collected again for DNA examination as police allegedly did not seek permission of the court before collecting the samples last week.Two infants, the baby boy and a month-old girl, were kept in the private nursing home here allegedly for sale. Receiving information about a child trafficking racket being run from the nursing home, police and Child Welfare Committee (CWC) officials rescued the children two weeks back. Mamina had approached the CWC claiming to be the mother of the infant boy.

She informed the police that she already had three children and as the couple could not look after a fourth one, they had decided to give their 15-day-old boy to a relative, who works in a private clinic. The couple, however, could not provide any proof like birth certificate of the baby boy or his registration number in the local anganwadi centre. To ascertain her claim, police decided to carry out DNA test of the couple.

Police also asked the CWC to send the infant boy to District Headquarters Hospital for collection of his blood samples for DNA test. However, CWC officials refused stating that court’s permission is required for the purpose. Sources said blood samples will be collected from the couple and the child after taking permission from the local court on Saturday.

Meanwhile, owner of the nursing home, Dr Paramananda Acharya continues to evade police dragnet. Following the incident, the rescued children were shifted to the local Sishu Ashram and the nursing home was sealed but police have yet been able to arrest Acharya. He did not appear before the Jagatsinghpur police, who had called him for recording his statement.