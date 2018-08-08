Erratic rainfall delays paddy operation this kharif season

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even though the low pressure-induced rains for the last two days have made up for water deficit in several districts, kharif paddy cultivation activities are lagging as compared to last year.

The area under paddy crops till Sunday was 23.79 lakh hectare (ha) against 26.27 lakh ha during the corresponding period last year. Though the State Government had planned to cultivate paddy in an area of 35 lakh ha during kharif 2018, the target could not be achieved due to erratic rainfall. As large parts of the State experienced deficit rainfall in June and first half of July which delayed kharif operation, transplanting of paddy and beusaning in rain-fed areas are still underway, said a report of the Agriculture department.

Kharif activities started early with broadcasting of paddy and raising of nurseries as the State received excess rainfall during April and May. However, the delay in arrival of monsoon, which became weak subsequently, hit the kharif operation, official sources said. Though the actual rainfall in the State in July was 404 mm against the normal of 296 mm, uneven distribution of rainfall considerably delayed transplantation and beusaning that required sufficient water in the fields.

Ironically, the rainfall deficit was 59 per cent in the last week of July and 54 per cent till August 4. Under kharif campaign this year, the State Government has planned to take up plantation in an area of 61.5 lakh ha. The area under plantation of cereals, pulses, oil seeds, fibres, vegetables, fodder and spices has been reduced to 4.22 lakh ha compared to last year.

A report of the crop weather watch group stated that 39 lakh ha are under cultivation this kharif season against 43.22 lakh ha last year. The report further said the overall crop situation is normal and crop damage has not been reported from any district so far. After the weather department predicted that the south west monsoon will be more active in August, the Agriculture department said a favourable distribution of rainfall during the rest of the monsoon will boost the crop prospects.