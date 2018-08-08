Home States Odisha

Habib-ur Rahman exposes Odisha police’s poor intel network

Despite the fact that the details of the NIA chargesheet were available, the Intelligence Wing of State police made no effort to dig out details and footprints of  Habib

Published: 08th August 2018 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2018 06:47 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha Police` (Photo: PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The arrest of Habib-ur Rahman, handler of LeT operative Sheikh Abdul Naeem, has exposed the poor intelligence network of Odisha police which had no clue about the Kendrapara native despite his name figuring in the National Investigation Agency (NIA) chargesheet submitted earlier in May.Of the 10 persons named in the chargesheet, Habib-ur-Rahman figured at No. 6 with his current address at Saudi Arabia.It also clearly stated that Habib had helped Naeem find a hideout in Cuttack. At the Millennium City, Naeem carried the identity of Shahzad. In fact, the LeT operative had found hide-out at seven places across the country during which he bore different identities.

Despite the fact that the details of the NIA chargesheet were available, the Intelligence Wing of State police made no effort to dig out details and footprints of  Habib, which is shocking. Habib and other associates of Naeem had helped the latter with shelter, logistics, mobile phones and SIM cards. They also received, collected and raised funds for Naeem as well as supported him get fake identities. Naeem along with Ahmed Rather, Md Abdullah and Md Yunus had infiltrated into India from Bangladesh. While Habib helped Naeem get a hide-out in Cuttack and supported him with logistics, the State police was not only blissfully unaware of his devious plans but also made little attempt to find out what he was up to even after NIA had identified and named him in the chargesheet.

Habib was chargesheeted, along with nine others, under grave charges such as Sections 120B, 468, 471 of Indian Penal Code, Sections 17, 18, 18B, 19, 20, 21, 38, 39 and 40 of Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, Section 12 of Passport Act, Section 34 of Aadhaar Act, 2016 and Sections 7 and 25 of Arms Act.
This is not the first such instance where poor intelligence network of State police has come to light. In the past, Al Qaeda in India Subcontinent operative Abdul Rehman was arrested from Cuttack only after Delhi police came looking for him. A major concern for national security has been the porous coastal borders of the State which almost goes unchecked with inadequate patrol and infrastructure.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Odisha police Odisha terrorismHabib-ur RahmanSheikh Abdul Naeem

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
M Karunanidhi (File photo | EPS)
Doyen of Tamil Nadu politics M Karunanidhi no more
California wildfire has destroyed over 20,000 homes. (Photo | AP)
California battles raging wildfires as dry weather persists
Gallery
DMK chief M Karunanidhi passed away on Tuesday due to decline in his vital functions. A quick glance at the events through pictures, when the DMK chief was woken up by Tamil Nadu police in July, 2001. (File Photo | PTI)
When DMK chief M Karunanidhi sat on dharna outside prison after midnight swoop by Tamil Nadu police in 2001
During his career spanning over six decades, M Karunanidhi had written over 75 screenplays and many movie songs- introducing Dravidian ideologies and challenging the social hierarchy. The 94 year old political stalwart breathed his last on Tuesday 7 Augus
Life of Kalaignar M Karunanidhi in cinema