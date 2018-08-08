Habib-ur Rahman exposes Odisha police’s poor intel network

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The arrest of Habib-ur Rahman, handler of LeT operative Sheikh Abdul Naeem, has exposed the poor intelligence network of Odisha police which had no clue about the Kendrapara native despite his name figuring in the National Investigation Agency (NIA) chargesheet submitted earlier in May.Of the 10 persons named in the chargesheet, Habib-ur-Rahman figured at No. 6 with his current address at Saudi Arabia.It also clearly stated that Habib had helped Naeem find a hideout in Cuttack. At the Millennium City, Naeem carried the identity of Shahzad. In fact, the LeT operative had found hide-out at seven places across the country during which he bore different identities.

Despite the fact that the details of the NIA chargesheet were available, the Intelligence Wing of State police made no effort to dig out details and footprints of Habib, which is shocking. Habib and other associates of Naeem had helped the latter with shelter, logistics, mobile phones and SIM cards. They also received, collected and raised funds for Naeem as well as supported him get fake identities. Naeem along with Ahmed Rather, Md Abdullah and Md Yunus had infiltrated into India from Bangladesh. While Habib helped Naeem get a hide-out in Cuttack and supported him with logistics, the State police was not only blissfully unaware of his devious plans but also made little attempt to find out what he was up to even after NIA had identified and named him in the chargesheet.

Habib was chargesheeted, along with nine others, under grave charges such as Sections 120B, 468, 471 of Indian Penal Code, Sections 17, 18, 18B, 19, 20, 21, 38, 39 and 40 of Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, Section 12 of Passport Act, Section 34 of Aadhaar Act, 2016 and Sections 7 and 25 of Arms Act.

This is not the first such instance where poor intelligence network of State police has come to light. In the past, Al Qaeda in India Subcontinent operative Abdul Rehman was arrested from Cuttack only after Delhi police came looking for him. A major concern for national security has been the porous coastal borders of the State which almost goes unchecked with inadequate patrol and infrastructure.