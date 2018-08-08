Home States Odisha

Heavy rains wash away rural roads

Communication to villages under Nuagaon block of Sundargarh affected

A road damaged due to rain in Kandhamal | Express

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Vehicular  communication to Nuagaon block in Sundargarh district has been hit after two roads in Chitapedi and Sorda gram panchayats were washed away following heavy rains on Saturday and Sunday. On Saturday morning, flood water damaged a major portion of the paved road between Chitapedi and Pital and also submerged large tracts of agriculture fields. The road connects Chitapedi to Pital, Godbaru, Arahansa and Panisal revenue villages along with other hamlets in the Chitapedi gram panchayat. People from the affected villages and hamlets are unable to reach parts of Chitapedi and Nuagaon block headquarters.

On Sunday, the unpaved road adjacent to a newly-constructed bridge of the Panposh Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) in Sorda gram panchayat was also washed away.  The road connects Sorda with Baribeda revenue village and a dozen of hamlets.  Villagers of Sorda informed that after heavy rain, the Baribeda nullah was flooded and caused a 30 ft breach on the unpaved road. Construction of the bridge with hume pipes and the unpaved road was completed just two months back at a cost of `40 lakh. Villagers alleged that this was the result of faulty engineering.

Sundargarh ZP president, Emma Ekka said the Rural Development Department will finish repairing the road between Chitapedi and Pital by Tuesday evening. She has drawn the attention of ITDA officials towards the issue.

Kandhamal affected 
Phulbani: Incessant rain in different places of Kandhamal district affected normal life. It washed away a bridge near Kujameni village disconnecting communication from Chakapada to Daspalla-Nayagarh-Boudh. Communication from Phulbani to Boudh was disrupted as water was flowing over three feet on diversion bridge at Ranipathar ghat on NH-159. The district recorded 400 mm rainfall on Tuesday. Arrangements have been made to meet any eventuality, said emergency officer P Mandal.

