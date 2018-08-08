Met predicts more showers for State

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Heavy rains which crippled normal life on Tuesday will continue to pound various parts of the State on Wednesday as the well marked low pressure over the Bay of Bengal may turn into a depression by tonight, Met officials said.The Met department has issued heavy rainfall warning for Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Balasore, Jajpur, Mayurbhanj, Jharsuguda and Sundargarh till Wednesday. “The well marked low pressure area over northwest Bay of Bengal has concentrated into a depression and lay centred near south-east of Balasore. It is likely to move north-westwards and cross the north Odisha by Wednesday,” the evening bulletin of IMD said.

Under its impact, more rainfall is likely to occur in northern and coastal interior parts of Odisha till Wednesday, said Director of the Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar H R Biswas. The office of the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) said in view of the continuous swers, the districts concerned have been put on alert, while ODRAF and fire service teams have been kept ready in case of any eventuality. The SRC officials, however, ruled out possibility of any flood-like situation. “Water level of all major rivers including Mahanadi, Brahmani, Baitarani, Budhabalanga, Subarnarekha and Bansadhara are flowing below the danger level,” said Deputy Relief Commissioner Pravat Ranjan Mohapatra. He said though the water level of Jalaka is flowing at 6.04 metre against the danger level of 5.50 metre, it has started declining.

Earlier in the day, incessant rain triggered by the low pressure crippled normal life in 15 districts with Puri, Khurda and Cuttack being the worst affected. Road links were snapped due to gushing water. Overnight rain has also affected train services. Five trains were cancelled, eight others partially cancelled and five trains rescheduled, East Coast Railway (ECoR) officials said.

Six places of Puri district recorded rainfall between 100 mm and 200 mm, while its Sadar block recorded the maximum rainfall of 305 mm, causing hardships to people in low-lying areas. Rainfall in Khurda was recorded at 95.0 mm, while in Cuttack and Jagatsinghpur it was 77.4 mm and Jagatsinghpur 68.4 mm respectively. Cuttack and Khurda district administration declared closure of all educational institutions on Tuesday. In Bhubaneswar, overnight downpour turned nightmarish for residents and commuters due to severe water logging in low-laying areas. The State capital recorded 141.4mm rainfall in 24 hours till Tuesday morning.