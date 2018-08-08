Naveen condoles Karunanidhi’s death

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has expressed deep grief over the demise of former Tamil Nadu chief minister and DMK president M Karunanidhi. Offering his heartfelt condolences to the departed leader, Naveen described Karunanidhi as the tallest leader of Tamil Nadu, who played a key role in social change and reforms in his State; in fact, he was much ahead of his times.

As Chief Minister of TN for several times, he had made significant contributions in the development of the State and had played a crucial role in national politics as well, Naveen said and added he had also made immense contribution to Tamil literature and cinema. “His demise marks the end of an era in Tamil Nadu and India lost one of its worthiest sons,” he said.The Chief Minister prayed for peace and tranquillity for the departed soul and expressed deep sympathies with the family members.Two BJD leaders, Finance Minister Shasibhusan Behera and former minister Debi Mishra, will attend the funeral of Karunanidhi.