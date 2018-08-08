Home States Odisha

Rain pain for Capital city  

Heavy showers lead to urban flooding in most parts of the Smart City
 

Published: 08th August 2018 01:58 AM

A biker wades through a water-logged road at Acharya Vihar I Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Normal life was crippled in the State Capital as water-logging menace returned to haunt the City after an intense spell of rain throughout the night on Monday and Tuesday morning.
The heavy showers led to urban flooding in most parts of the Smart City, thereby affecting vehicular movement. Schools also remained closed on the day.The continuous showers poured miseries on the residents of several localities who had to spend a sleepless night after storm water entered into their living space in the midnight. Many low-lying areas including Acharya Vihar, Vani Vihar, Bomikhal, Jharpada, Paika Nagar, Laxmisagar, GGP-Canal road, Nayapalli, Jayadev Vihar, Patia and Nandan Vihar faced severe water-logging as drains overflowed and storm water accumulated on streets. 

Around 60 houses at Nandan Vihar were inundated while many apartments along the Canal Road battled water-logging. Residents of Dhirikuti slum faced a torrid time as storm water inundated the entire area. 
Incessant rain also affected traffic movement on major thoroughfares including Cuttack-Puri road, Rasulgarh flyover and CRP square. The showers opened up potholes on several roads while vehicles were seen stuck in deep puddles at Laxmisagar square, Bomikhal, Old Town and few other places. Keeping in view the unfavourable situation, the Khurda district administration announced closure of schools on the day. 

While the City recorded a rainfall of over 175 mm till Tuesday noon, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) received a total of 80 complaints regarding water-logging and drainage problems on its helpline numbers 0674-243 2281, 1800 345 0061 and 0674-2548295. BMC officials said 22 engineers, 13 nodal officers , 67 ward officers, two assistant health officers, 13 sanitary inspectors, 1,200 sweeping staff and 30 community organisers were deployed to tackle the situation arising out of the heavy rain. Three pumps, five cesspool vehicles, three JCBs and two poclain machines were deployed in inundated areas for dewatering.

