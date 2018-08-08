Home States Odisha

Stone quarry blast toll 4  

The number of labourers from Ganjam district who lost their lives in the stone quarry blast in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh has gone up to four.District Labour Officer Babu Charan Patra

Published: 08th August 2018 01:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2018 06:56 AM

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: The number of labourers from Ganjam district who lost their lives in the stone quarry blast in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh has gone up to four.District Labour Officer Babu Charan Patra on Tuesday confirmed the death of  Rajendra Nahak (40) in the tragedy. Those killed and injured in the incident were from BT Nuagaon and Jharedi Radhagobindapur villages under Rambha police limits. They were working at the stone quarry near Hatti Belagal village under Aluru mandal of Kurnool district when the incident occurred on Friday night.

The bodies of three labourers were brought to BT Nuagaon by Patra from Kurnool on Monday.
Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday had announced an ex gratia of `2 lakh each to the deceased’s families and assured that the expenses of those injured in the blast will be borne by the State Government.
 DLSA secretary Bijay Kumar Dash visited BT Nuagaon village and interacted with the victims’ families.

Ganjam block chairman Prasant Nayak also met the families of the deceased and gave them `5,000 each. The district labour officer said Rajendra’s body will be brought back on Wednesday.Meanwhile, police have identified the labour contractor, who sent the seven labourers to Kurnool, as Kailash Nahak.  Labour office sources said Kailash does not possess any labour contract licence and would face legal action.

