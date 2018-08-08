Woman set afire by husband for dowry

By Express News Service

BALASORE: A newly married woman was set on fire by her husband and in-laws in Chilapada village under Khantapada police limits of Balasore district on Tuesday. She has been identified as Sweety Shampa Das.An injured Sweety was admitted to Nilgiri hospital by some neighbours.According to reports, Sweety (23) tied the knot with Suktikanta Das three months back. Das and his parents started torturing her as she could not fulfil the demand of bringing a gold chain.



On Tuesday, around 5 am Das and his family members set Sweety on fire by pouring kerosene on her.

To protect herself, she ran out of house screaming for help. The neighbours doused the flames and rushed her to Nilagiri hospital besides informing her father.Her father, who hails from Jikapada under Khantapada police limits, rushed to the hospital. No case was registered by her parents till reports last came in.