19-year-old boy drowns in Kaudia river

The deceased has been identified as Amit Kumar Singh, son of CISF head constable.

Published: 09th August 2018 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2018 06:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

PARADIP: A 19-year-old youth drowned in Kaudia river near Paradip while he was taking a bath on Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Amit Kumar Singh, son of CISF head constable. Amit along with his three friends had gone to the river for bath when he slipped into the deep water and drowned.

While his friends were rescued by local fishermen and admitted to IOCL hospital, Amit’s body yet to be retrieved. Search operation is on, said IIC of Jatadhari Marine Police Station Ajaya Muduli.
Vessel crew member missing

A crew member of MV APJ JAD vessel, which was waiting in anchorage area to enter into Pradip harbour for unloading of thermal coal, went missing in sea on Wednesday. The member has been identified as Venkata Suryanarayana (37) of Dwarika Nagar in Visakhapatnam of Andhra Pradesh.

The Captain of the vessel informed the matter to Paradip Port Control Room and sought their help. Meanwhile, officials of CISF, Indian Coast guard and PPT have been engaged to trace him.

