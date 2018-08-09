Accident victim dies in SCB, kin cry treatment delay

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The SCB Medical College and Hospital once again made headlines for wrong reasons on Wednesday after a 62-year-old accident victim succumbed to injuries allegedly due to delay in treatment.

Sources said Nigamananda Samantaray of Chauliaganj was rushed to SCB, the premier Government-run hospital of the State, on Sunday after he sustained critical injuries in a road mishap at OMP Square. Later, Samantaray was shifted to the Neurosurgery department at around 1 pm.

According to the victim’s family members, neither any doctor attended him nor any treatment was provided to Samantaray till Monday morning. Due to delay in treatment, Samantaray died on Wednesday evening, they alleged.

On being informed about the incident, Health and Family Welfare Minister Pratap Jena rushed to the hospital and sought an explanation from the Head of Neurosurgery department. Despite repeated efforts, the authorities of SCBMCH could not be contacted for comments on the issue.

Notably on August 2, a 22-year-old accident patient, Naba Santa of Barajodi within Umerkote police limits in Nabarangpur district, was found lying in a pathetic condition along with his parents at Badambadi bus stand after being allegedly refused treatment at SCB due to financial constraints. After being informed, some volunteers of an NGO rushed to Naba’s aid and brought him back to SCB.