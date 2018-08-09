Home States Odisha

Bansada bridge delay leaves villagers worried

For the residents of 14 panchayats under Chandabali block of Bhadrak district, the under-construction Bansada bridge is an eyesore. Four years have passed since construction of the 120-metre-long brid

Published: 09th August 2018 02:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2018 07:09 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHADRAK: For the residents of 14 panchayats under Chandabali block of Bhadrak district, the under-construction Bansada bridge is an eyesore. Four years have passed since construction of the 120-metre-long bridge began in Bansada but only 30 per cent work has been completed so far.

The bridge is aimed at linking the panchayats near Dhamra to Chandbali. Crossing river Baitarani, which separates Dhamra and Chandbali at Bansada, is an uphill task for the locals. The only means of communication for them is country boats.  

First tender for the bridge was called in 2003 and a firm, Rajlaxmi Construction was the only applicant. However, the tender had to be cancelled as the firm demanded 172 per cent more than the estimated cost of `4.4 crore. The second and third tender at an increased cost of `5.79 crore also did not elicit any result. During this period too, Rajlaxmi Construction was the only bidder and had sought 100 per cent hike in cost.

In June 2014, the work was assigned to SP Singla Construction Company of Mumbai at project cost of `19.98 crore and the company was given a deadline to finish the work by June 2016. By June last year, only foundation of the bridge was laid and since then no progress has been made. The R&B engineers attributed the delay to the frequent high tidal waves in the river and an objection on the design of the bridge put forward by the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) in May 2015.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Karunanidhi laid to rest at Marina Beach
A 2014 file image of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie at the premiere of 'The Normal Heart' in New York. (Photo | AP)
Angelina Jolie accuses Brad Pitt of evading child support
Gallery
Actor Rajnikanth pays final respects to former TN CM M Karunanidhi. (Photo | PTI)
Film personalities pay final respects to late Tamil Nadu CM M Karunanidhi
PM Modi pays final respects to former TN CM M Karunanidhi. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath/ EPS)
Former Tamil Nadu CM Karunanidhi no more: Leaders, celebrities arrive in Chennai to pay last respects