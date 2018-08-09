CPDO’s poultry farm to get new address

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The poultry breeding farm of Central Poultry Development Organisation (CPDO) will soon be shifted from Nayapalli in Bhubaneswar to Barang in Cuttack.

The decision for shifting the farm was taken in view of the Hockey Men’s World Cup to be held from November 28 to December 16 at Kalinga Stadium in the Capital. As a large number of players and tourists are slated to attend the event, the State Government, considering the threat to the environment, decided to shift the poultry breeding farm.

Odisha Chief Secretary AP Padhi had sought permission from the Centre for shifting the farm. Giving its nod for the proposal, the Centre asked the State Government to identify land for shifting 10 sheds and the office of the farm.

Later, Superintending Engineer of Roads and Building (R&B) department Ranjit Sahu reviewed the infrastructure of the existing poultry farm and submitted a detailed project report to the State Government.

After the Government gave its consent, 25 acre of land was identified at Talagada near Barang and land acquisition completed. A sum of `12 crore has been estimated for construction of 10 sheds, an office and the boundary wall of the the poultry breeding farm.

The State Government has instructed the R&B department to expedite construction work at Talagada so that the farm can be shifted to the new location before the Hockey World Cup.

On Tuesday, a review meeting was held under the chairmanship of Cuttack R&B Circle Superintending Engineer Bimala Das to start construction work on a war footing.