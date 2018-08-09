Home States Odisha

Depleting palm tree cover makes life tough for artisans

Depletion of palm tree cover in the coastal areas of the district has not only increased the risk of lightning strikes but also affected livelihood of artisans who make umbrellas, handmade fans and

An artisans makes an umbrella from palm leaves I Express

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Depletion of palm tree cover in the coastal areas of the district has not only increased the risk of lightning strikes but also affected livelihood of artisans who make umbrellas, handmade fans and decorative items using leaves of the tree.

Artisans from different villages of the district eke out a living by making palm umbrellas(locally called Pakhia), handmade fans and other decorative items. Generally, farmers use Pakhia during rainy season as it comes handy while sowing or transplanting paddy in the fields. Similarly, the handmade fans are much in demand during power cuts.

The leaves are also used by astrologers to write horoscopes. While astrologers are fighting a losing battle to computers, the palm leaf artisans are finding it tough to keep their age-old profession alive due to shortage of palm leaves and easy availability of plastic and fibre items.

Thousands of palm trees were uprooted in the devastating Super Cyclone of 1999. Earlier, these trees were grown on government land and palm artisans could collect the leaves free of cost. Now such trees are grown on private land making procurement a costly affair.

An artisan, Shantilata Behera from Patana area said Pakhia and handmade fans are still in demand among people residing in rural areas. Their prices, however, have gone up due to shortage of the raw material. Earlier, a Pakhia could be bought for `25 to `30 but now it is being sold for `150 to `160.

The district administration, on its part, has been helping artisans by organising Pallishree Melas at regular intervals in association with ORMAS where they can sell their crafts.

Meanwhile, the Forest Department has planned a massive palm plantation drive in the district to bring down the number of lightning strikes. The department has decided to distribute 1.80 lakh seedlings of different trees and the locals have been advised to plant a palm tree between two different varieties of trees.

