Floodgates of anger break open during eviction drive

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The eviction drive to remove illegal structures along drainage channel no-4, the longest natural drain of the City, on Wednesday opened the floodgates of anger among citizens against the encroachment menace.

Residents of Ekamra Kanan area in Jayadev Vihar, who are facing water-logging menace on a regular basis, came out in the open to identify house owners who have blatantly flouted construction norms and erected unauthorised structures on the drainage channel without facing any action.

Chandramohan Patra, a local resident, pointed out a toilet which has been illegally built on the drainage space, just 50 metres away from the place where the civic authorities carried out the demolition drive. He sought stern action against the encroachers.

The eviction drive was carried out by a joint team of Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) and Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC). The move comes after the civic authorities drew flak over their inaction against encroachers along the drainage channel.

The City’s major drainage channel passes through Ekamra Kanan, Jayadev Vihar, Acharya Vihar, Bhouma Nagar, Utkal University, VSS Nagar, Mancheswar before culminating in Gangua Nullah near Chakeisiani.

Heavy rains last month and on August 6 recently had led to urban flooding in these low-lying areas as the City’s main drain failed to discharge storm water due to encroachments.

On the day, the enforcement team demolished a concrete structure, a hostel and a grocery shop which were illegally built by some residents near the drainage channel at Ekamra Kanan.

Civic authorities admitted that the drainage channel, which had a straight passage from its originating site at Ekamra Kanan to Munda Sahi square, has now been reduced due to the encroachments. Unauthorised constructions have made the channel’s passage narrow and serpentine.

The authorities said the eviction drive along the drainage channel will continue for a few more days and all encroachments will be cleared.