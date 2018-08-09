Forest land roadblock for ‘Swachh Mission’

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Hundred households, 14 toilets, 1600 defecate in the open. Those with the luxury of loos in their house premises also prefer to defecate in the open. This is the scene in Kandarapatia village under Jamboo gram panchayat of Kendrapara district.

The figures make a mockery of the Centre’s Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. The bone of contention being land status. The Forest Department claims that the village land is a proposed reserve area and hence no constructions can be taken up. Not even toilets.

This is in contrast to the fact that the Government had recognised the village as a revenue village long back. Now, all of a sudden the Forest Department claims that the land on which we constructed our thatched houses is forest land, said a villager.

The State Government had earlier identified Kandarpatia as a revenue village but its residents do not have land pattas. A primary school and an anganwadi centre were also built in the village. However, the Forest Department now claims that the village comes under forest area and no constructions can be taken up, said Samal Majumdar of Kandarapatia.

“We are forced to defecate in the open as the forest officials have branded us as encroachers of forest land and are not allowing us to build pucca houses,” he said.

Government had recognised our village as a revenue village long back and now, all of a sudden the Forest Department claims that the land on which we constructed our thatched houses is forest land. As it is illegal on the part of forest officials to prevent us to build Pucca houses and toilets in our village we want the district administration to take immediate steps to solve the issue,” said Hrusikesh Giri, another villager.

Panchei Mandal, Sarpanch of Jamboo gram panchayat, said due to opposition by forest officials they have not been able to construct concrete houses and toilets. Currently, the village is home to 100 families and only 14 of them have toilets in their houses.

Block Development Officer, Ramesh Chandra Sethi said the they will soon conduct a meeting with forest officials over the issue. Forest Range Officer of Mahakalapada, Bijaya Parida said Kandarapatia is a proposed reserve forest land as per the 1980 notification of the State Government. “The area was covered with dense mangrove forest till 1970s but people converted the forest land into agricultural land and shrimp ponds by damaging the mangroves. The land was not recorded in their name in revenue papers. All the encroachers will be evicted soon and mangrove will be raised”, he said.