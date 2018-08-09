Home States Odisha

Ganjam district to launch HIV screening for pregnant women at village level

Sources said as many as 15,189 persons including 848 pregnant women have been infected with HIV in the district.

Published: 09th August 2018

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: In order to prevent transmission of AIDS from mother to child, Ganjam district administration is all set to launch HIV screening programme for pregnant women. The primary screening of HIV will be conducted by the Auxiliary Nurse Midwives (ANMs) at all health centres in 22 blocks of the district, which has highest number of AIDS patients in Odisha. The ANMs at the sub-centres will conduct the screening along with other tests on the village health nutrition day, popularly known as ‘Mamata Day’, on Tuesday and Friday every week.

The ANMs have been trained for the screening of HIV to pregnant women who would visit the sub-centres. If they find any suspected case after preliminary screening, she will be referred to the Integrated Counselling and Testing Centre (ICTC) in the district for final test. As many as 28 ICTCs are functioning in the district in all Community Health Centres (CHC), District Headquarters Hospital, MKCG Medical College and Hospital and a private hospital here.

Sources said as many as 15,189 persons including 848 pregnant women have been infected with HIV in the district. However, experts and volunteers working on AIDS have expressed their doubt over its successful implementation. They said at a time when the affected persons are being ostracised and leading life in isolation in the district, pregnant women will not come spontaneously to the centre for HIV screening due to social stigma. The screening should be made mandatory for pregnant women in rural areas of the district, they suggested.

Every year, at least seven babies are affected by HIV in their mothers’ womb. If these figures are taken into account, the number of HIV positive cases in the district would be more than the official figures. The Government should create awareness along with the screening in rural areas, they added.

