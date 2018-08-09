Home States Odisha

Government quarters demolished for BMC’s Smart centre

This is the first step towards constructing the new BMC-ICOMC building under Smart City project, an official said.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday started the process of acquiring land for construction of its new building which will house the Intelligent City Operations and Management Centre (ICOMC).

As part of land acquisition process, two Government quarters of General Administration (GA) department at Unit-9 were demolished by a joint team of BMC and Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) on the day.

“This is the first step towards constructing the new BMC-ICOMC building under Smart City project. A total of 12 GA quarters will be demolished for the purpose,” a BMC official said. Permission for demolishing the quarters was taken from the GA department in May this year, he added.

A firewood godown of Odisha Forest Development Corporation (OFDC), which supplies wood to Satya Nagar crematorium, will also be shifted from Unit-9. “The State Government has asked BMC to accommodate the OFDC facility on the crematorium premises,” the official added.

The ICOMC building will be developed in an area of 4.04 acre. The `70 crore building will have a parking facility in the basement, BMC office on the ground floor, ICOMC facility on first and second floors, cafeteria on third floor. The remaining floors of the tower will be also be used for BMC office purpose.

