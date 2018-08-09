Home States Odisha

Govt guidelines for Biju health scheme

Collectors asked to ensure that letter from Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is delivered to 69,69,672 beneficiaries

Published: 09th August 2018 02:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2018 07:09 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With the State Government gearing up to implement Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) from August 15, the Health and Family Welfare department has issued guidelines for distribution of letters to all beneficiaries.

All district Collectors have been asked to ensure that the letter from Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is delivered to 69,69,672 beneficiaries of the flagship health assurance scheme. BSKY ensures health care aid up to `5 lakh per family per annum and `7 lakh for women.

The State Government decided to implement BSKY after rejecting the Centre’s Ayushman Bharat scheme, which is primarily an insurance model.

As per the modalities, the CM’s letter will be delivered to 44,08,070 enrolled beneficiaries under Rashtriya Swasthya Bima Yojana (RSBY) and 25,61,602 beneficiaries under Biju Krushak Kalyan Yojana (BKKY). Health Secretary Dr Pramod Kumar Meherda said the letter will be distributed to each of the enrolled families detailing the beneficiaries of BSKY.  

“The Collectors have been directed to form district level committees. They will be the chairmen of the six-member committee comprising executive officer/commissioner of local urban body, CDMO, district agriculture officer, district social welfare officer and project director of DRDA,” he said.

The committees will review the progress of distribution of BSKY letters on a daily basis while the Collectors will send the compiled daily distribution report collected from Block development Officers (BDOs) and communicate it to the State office. Similarly, a committee headed by the BDO concerned will also be constituted in all blocks. The committee will comprise Tehsildar, deputy director of agriculture, ABDO, medical officer and CDPO as members.

The BDOs will distribute the letters through village agriculture workers, Gram Rozgar Sathis, Anganwadi workers, Asha workers, revenue inspectors and village level workers.

Executive officers will serve the letters through tax collectors, revenue inspectors, Anganwadi workers and urban Asha workers. “Since it is a time-bound drive, the Government will give incentives to officials involved in distribution of letters. The distribution will start on August 15 and completed in one week,” Dr Meherda added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Karunanidhi laid to rest at Marina Beach
A 2014 file image of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie at the premiere of 'The Normal Heart' in New York. (Photo | AP)
Angelina Jolie accuses Brad Pitt of evading child support
Gallery
Actor Rajnikanth pays final respects to former TN CM M Karunanidhi. (Photo | PTI)
Film personalities pay final respects to late Tamil Nadu CM M Karunanidhi
PM Modi pays final respects to former TN CM M Karunanidhi. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath/ EPS)
Former Tamil Nadu CM Karunanidhi no more: Leaders, celebrities arrive in Chennai to pay last respects