Govt guidelines for Biju health scheme

BHUBANESWAR: With the State Government gearing up to implement Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) from August 15, the Health and Family Welfare department has issued guidelines for distribution of letters to all beneficiaries.

All district Collectors have been asked to ensure that the letter from Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is delivered to 69,69,672 beneficiaries of the flagship health assurance scheme. BSKY ensures health care aid up to `5 lakh per family per annum and `7 lakh for women.

The State Government decided to implement BSKY after rejecting the Centre’s Ayushman Bharat scheme, which is primarily an insurance model.

As per the modalities, the CM’s letter will be delivered to 44,08,070 enrolled beneficiaries under Rashtriya Swasthya Bima Yojana (RSBY) and 25,61,602 beneficiaries under Biju Krushak Kalyan Yojana (BKKY). Health Secretary Dr Pramod Kumar Meherda said the letter will be distributed to each of the enrolled families detailing the beneficiaries of BSKY.

“The Collectors have been directed to form district level committees. They will be the chairmen of the six-member committee comprising executive officer/commissioner of local urban body, CDMO, district agriculture officer, district social welfare officer and project director of DRDA,” he said.

The committees will review the progress of distribution of BSKY letters on a daily basis while the Collectors will send the compiled daily distribution report collected from Block development Officers (BDOs) and communicate it to the State office. Similarly, a committee headed by the BDO concerned will also be constituted in all blocks. The committee will comprise Tehsildar, deputy director of agriculture, ABDO, medical officer and CDPO as members.

The BDOs will distribute the letters through village agriculture workers, Gram Rozgar Sathis, Anganwadi workers, Asha workers, revenue inspectors and village level workers.

Executive officers will serve the letters through tax collectors, revenue inspectors, Anganwadi workers and urban Asha workers. “Since it is a time-bound drive, the Government will give incentives to officials involved in distribution of letters. The distribution will start on August 15 and completed in one week,” Dr Meherda added.