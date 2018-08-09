Men’s Hockey World Cup: Chief Secretary wants projects completed in time

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Reviewing the progress of ongoing infrastructure projects in the City for upcoming Men’s Hockey World Cup, Chief Secretary Aditya Prasad Padhi on Wednesday asked officials and engineers of all departments concerned to complete the works within the fixed deadline.

Chairing a high-level meeting at the Secretariat here, Padhi asked officials to ensure completion of all infrastructure work by September. He also reviewed the beautification work taken up in and around the State Capital ahead of the mega sporting event in November.

Bhubaneswar Municipal Commissioner Krishan Kumar informed that the civic body has already inked pact with operators for plying of modern buses in the city while construction work for two bus depots has started at Patia and Patrapada. Before the Hockey World Cup, 200 city buses will operate in Bhubaneswar. Firms such as Tata and Ashok Leyland will start providing the buses from September 15. As many as 200 modern bus stop shelters will also be set up.

Instruction has also been issued to complete the work of providing 300 Wi-Fi access points across the City at the earliest, the official added.