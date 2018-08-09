Naveen’s yes pushes harivansh to finish line

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR/NEW DELHI: Hours before election to the post of Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairperson on Thursday, NDA-backed candidate Harivansh Narayan Singh received a shot in the arm with the BJD extending support in his favour.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced his party’s support to the NDA candidate soon after landing here from Mumbai, where he had been to attend an investors’ meet ahead of the Make in Odisha Conclave.

The BJD tilt towards NDA was increasingly apparent following a telephonic conversation between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and CM Naveen on Monday. Modi had called up Naveen and sought his support for Harivansh.

“We will be supporting Janata Dal (United) candidate for the Rajya Sabha election,” Naveen told reporters. Asked about his conversation with the Prime Minister, Naveen said the PM and BJP chief Amit Shah had spoken to him a few days ago on the issue. JD-U chief and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar too had called Naveen for support to his party MP.

The winning candidate will need 123 votes in the Upper House having a strength of 244 at present and BJD holds the key as its vital nine votes can change the game.

Apart from BJD, the BJP has claimed to have support of at least 126 members, including two from YSRCP and six TRS while the Opposition said exact numbers can be seen on the floor of the House.

“We have numbers on our side and Harivanshji will win comfortably. It would have been better if the Deputy Chairman was elected unanimously,” said Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Vijay Goel.

The BJD said it was waiting for unanimity on the candidate for a constitutional post such as Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairperson, which did not happen. Its decision to support JD (U) candidate came from the historical fact that both the parties had emerged from Jayaprakash Narayan Movement.

Both the NDA candidate Harivansh and joint Opposition candidate B K Hariprasad filed their nominations on Wednesday. Union Ministers Ananth Kumar, Piyush Goyal, Vijay Goel along with leaders of Akali Dal, Shiv Sena and other NDA constituents were present with Harivansh in a clear sign that the NDA was fully united.

As numbers are stacked, the Opposition has 115 votes in its kitty. But there has been no clarity on the presence of four DMK members, including Kanimozhi, in the House due to the death DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi and his cremation on Wednesday.

The PDP with two MPs has decided to abstain and AAP has played truant with Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh saying Congress chief Rahul Gandhi should reach out to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for votes of three party MPs. The Opposition leaders are also lobbying on personal front to rake up support from different parties, sources said.

However, despite his name being announced at the eleventh hour after NCP decided not to field Vandana Chavan, Congress member Hariprasad expressed confidence of winning. “I am confident of numbers (vote). For the past four years, Government never built a consensus on anything and everyone is free to contest in a democratic setup,” said Hariprasad after filing nomination.