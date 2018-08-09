Home States Odisha

‘Odisha a consistent monsoon performer’

Published: 09th August 2018 01:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2018 07:09 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Independent weather forecast agency Skymet on Wednesday said Odisha has remained a consistent monsoon performer though the entire State came under the influence of monsoon rains late.

“Southwest Monsoon marked its arrival on time. Though monsoon had arrived on June 12, the entire State came under the influence of monsoon rains only on June 27.

Thus, the month of June began on a deficient note,” the weather forecast agency said. The State started to perform in July due to the systems forming in the Bay of Bengal. “By July 15, rains were deficient to the tune of 15 per cent.

However, the deficiency dropped to -3 per cent after the State received rains between July 14 and 17,” the agency said. By July 21, the rain statistics of the State went on the positive side with three per cent surplus rainfall. Thereafter, rainfall amount went up by a whopping 16 per cent surplus due to good showers before the fag end of July.

Skymet said though rain surplus was reduced to a mere one per cent once again, heavy showers two days back brought the rainfall on the positive side with three per cent surplus.

