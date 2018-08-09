Odisha Energy department seeks works support on solar project

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Installation of solar power panels on Government buildings in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack has received a jolt after some field officials of Road and Building (R&B) division of Works department prevented the exercise apprehending water-logging on rooftops.

The R&B staff in charge of building maintenance of Forensic Laboratory and Capital Hospital in the City and Printing Press at Cuttack prevented New Delhi-based Azure Power, the agency carrying out installation work of four-MW Solar Rooftop Project, anticipating water logging and difficulty in roof maintenance.

After the R&B field officials withheld permission to carry out the solar installation work, the Energy officials have urged the Works department to cooperate with the agency which has been entrusted with the job.

Stating that any apprehension regarding water-logging or damage to the roof is unfounded, Energy Secretary Hemant Sharma suggested his Works counterpart Nalinikanta Pradhan to clarify the design aspects of solar rooftop systems to Chief Engineer of the Buildings wing along with R&B divisions in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.

“The roof is kept untouched by the developer during such installations. The solar panels are held in place by counter weights, thus avoiding grouting or puncturing of the roof,” Sharma said.

As per the technical details, the dead load of an installation is within 36 kg per sq metre and the height of rooftop mounting structure is optimised to protect it from high winds. Enough clearance is also maintained above the roof for free flow of rain water.

The four-MW Solar Rooftop Project is being implemented by State-owned PSU Green Energy Development Corporation of Odisha Limited (GEDCOL) on selected buildings of the State Government in the Twin City on PPP mode.

The installation and operation work of the Solar Rooftop Systems has been awarded to Azure Power for 25 years on Built, Own and Operate basis.

Solar panels to generate three MW power have already been installed on 46 Government buildings including Odisha Secretariat, Jayadev Bhawan, OUAT, Utkal University, Nirman Soudh and Capital Hospital. Installation on the remaining building is scheduled to be completed by September.

The Energy department has also planned to conduct joint inspection with officials of Azure Power, owner of the building, representatives of R&B and GEDCOL at regular intervals to check roof condition and resolve any future maintenance issues.

