Home States Odisha

Odisha food security scheme: Government issues guidelines

Households having persons aged 60 or above with no regular support and assured means of subsistence will receive benefit from the scheme.

Published: 09th August 2018 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2018 06:51 AM   |  A+A-

Rice

The State Government will spend Rs 442 crore per year for implementation of the scheme

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Government has asked district Collectors to take steps for implementation of the new State food security scheme to provide subsidised rice to the poor and distressed persons not covered under National Food Security Act (NFSA).

Sources said Secretary in the Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare department Vir Vikram Yadav has asked the Collectors to collect applications from the poor, distressed and other eligible persons not covered under the NFSA and digitise the list after field verification. Persons suffering from leprosy, HIV and other critical diseases will also be covered under the scheme to be implemented from October 2.

The State Government will spend `442 crore per year for implementation of the scheme. The State exchequer will bear additional `221 crore from October, 2018 to March, 2019 for implementation of the programme. The scheme will cover 25 lakh people who will be provided five kg of rice each per month at `1 per kg.

As per the guidelines issued for implementation of the scheme, officials will be trained as master trainers from August 8 in the State Capital. These master trainers in turn will impart training to district and block level officials for execution of the programme.

Households having persons aged 60 or above with no regular support and assured means of subsistence will receive benefit from the scheme. Households, where no adult member is available due to old age, lack of physical or mental fitness and social customs to care for disabled persons and engage in gainful employment will be also covered.

Official sources said the eldest women in a household, who is not less than 18 years of age, will be the head of the family for the purpose of issue of ration cards. However, if a household does not have a woman of 18 years of age or above,  then the eldest male member will be the head.

As distribution of rice to eligible beneficiaries under the scheme will start from October 2, the stock of food grain will be delivered to all fair price shops by September 25.

Distribution of rice to selected beneficiaries will be carried out through e-Point of sale (e-PoS) device at the designated fair price shops.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Odisha Government Odisha food security scheme rice distribution

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Karunanidhi laid to rest at Marina Beach
A 2014 file image of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie at the premiere of 'The Normal Heart' in New York. (Photo | AP)
Angelina Jolie accuses Brad Pitt of evading child support
Gallery
Actor Rajnikanth pays final respects to former TN CM M Karunanidhi. (Photo | PTI)
Film personalities pay final respects to late Tamil Nadu CM M Karunanidhi
PM Modi pays final respects to former TN CM M Karunanidhi. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath/ EPS)
Former Tamil Nadu CM Karunanidhi no more: Leaders, celebrities arrive in Chennai to pay last respects