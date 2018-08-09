Odisha food security scheme: Government issues guidelines

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Government has asked district Collectors to take steps for implementation of the new State food security scheme to provide subsidised rice to the poor and distressed persons not covered under National Food Security Act (NFSA).

Sources said Secretary in the Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare department Vir Vikram Yadav has asked the Collectors to collect applications from the poor, distressed and other eligible persons not covered under the NFSA and digitise the list after field verification. Persons suffering from leprosy, HIV and other critical diseases will also be covered under the scheme to be implemented from October 2.

The State Government will spend `442 crore per year for implementation of the scheme. The State exchequer will bear additional `221 crore from October, 2018 to March, 2019 for implementation of the programme. The scheme will cover 25 lakh people who will be provided five kg of rice each per month at `1 per kg.

As per the guidelines issued for implementation of the scheme, officials will be trained as master trainers from August 8 in the State Capital. These master trainers in turn will impart training to district and block level officials for execution of the programme.

Households having persons aged 60 or above with no regular support and assured means of subsistence will receive benefit from the scheme. Households, where no adult member is available due to old age, lack of physical or mental fitness and social customs to care for disabled persons and engage in gainful employment will be also covered.

Official sources said the eldest women in a household, who is not less than 18 years of age, will be the head of the family for the purpose of issue of ration cards. However, if a household does not have a woman of 18 years of age or above, then the eldest male member will be the head.

As distribution of rice to eligible beneficiaries under the scheme will start from October 2, the stock of food grain will be delivered to all fair price shops by September 25.

Distribution of rice to selected beneficiaries will be carried out through e-Point of sale (e-PoS) device at the designated fair price shops.