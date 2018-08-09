Odisha Legislative Assembly Monsoon session from September 4

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The monsoon session of the Odisha Legislative Assembly (OLA) will start from September 4. The 17-day session will continue till September 20 and have 11 working days, stated a notification of the Parliamentary Affairs department.

As per the provisional calender for the session released by OLA, the Supplementary Budget will be placed in the Assembly on the opening day of the monsoon session which will be a departure from the normal practice. Generally, the Supplementary Budget is presented during the winter session of the Assembly.

With speculation over the Centre advancing the General Elections by six months making rounds, the State Government has announced two major schemes - Food Security and Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY). While Food Security scheme will cover additional 34 lakh poor people, BSKY, a health assurance scheme, will benefit 70 lakh families.

The food scheme, which will be implemented from October, will entail an additional expenditure of `220 crore for six months till March 2019. The health assurance programme will cost nearly `600 crore to the State Exchequer.

Placing the Supplementary Budget in advance will enable the Government to make budgetary provision for smooth implementation of the two schemes, sources said.

Of the 11 working days, three days (September 10 to 12) have been earmarked for discussion of Supplementary Budget. The Appropriation Bill will be passed on September 17.

The State Government may introduce some important Bills in the monsoon session. The last day of the session has been kept for private members’ business, the notification added.