Ponzi link: Padmini fails to turn up for questioning

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: International chess player Padmini Rout did not turn up before the Enforcement Director (ED) officials for questioning over her alleged links with a ponzi firm on Wednesday.

The ED had issued summons to Padmini over her alleged links with chit fund company Star Consultancy Services Private limited. Sources said Padmini was the brand ambassador of Star Consultancy while her father Ashok Rout was one of the directors of the tainted firm.

Star Consultancy headed by its managing director Triveni Mohanty had lured several chess players for investing in various schemes with false assurance of providing them higher returns.

Padmini had recently participated in Asian Nations Cup in Iran. ED sources said the agency has asked the chess player to appear before the officials again for questioning.