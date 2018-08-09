Home States Odisha

School shifted to community centre

A permanent building eludes the 42-year-old Noliasahi UP School.

Published: 09th August 2018 02:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2018 07:09 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

PARADIP: A permanent building eludes the 42-year-old Noliasahi UP School. Till last month, the school operated from the verandah of Posco building and now it has been shifted to a local  community centre, which currently serves as a rest house for local auto drivers.

Even as Posco withdrew its steel project from the State, its building - which is one km away  from the school - has not been handed over to the State Government. As any decision on the building is yet to be taken, the district administration decided to shift the school to a community centre.

Walls of the school, which was established in 1976, have developed cracks and water leaks from  its roof during rains. As the building is unsafe, the school management committee and  guardians decided to shift the classes to the administrative-cum-trading centre building of  Posco, which is situated over an acre of land, a month back. They, however, did not take permission of the School and Mass Education Department before doing so.

Subsequently, the Chairman of Paradip Municpality Basant Kumar Biswal sought permission from the district  administration to conduct classes in the Posco building. Paradip ADM, Kanhu Charan Dhir also  wrote to the School and Mass Education Department in this regard.

District Education Officer, Prativa Manjari Das said as there is a dispute between the State Government and Posco over the building, the local administration decided not to interfere in the issue and shift the school to a community centre. Biswal said due to shortage of land, construction of the new school building has not materialised so far. Academic activities have been getting affected as the school lacks its own infrastructure.

