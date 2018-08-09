STF DIG to visit Delhi for info on habib

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The DIG of Crime Branch’s Special Task Force (STF) will soon visit New Delhi to gather information on suspected terrorist handler Habibur Rahman alias Habib of Tendakuda village within Patkura police limits in Kendrapara district.

STF DIG Himanshu Lal will meet his National Investigation Agency (NIA) counterpart and seek permission to question Habib who is an associate of Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operative Sheikh Abdul Naeem.

Naeem, who was arrested by the anti-terror agency in 2017, had expertise in preparing suicide bombers while Habib provided funds and arranged shelter for him. The LeT operative had established his hideouts through his associates at various places including Cuttack, Varanasi and Gopalganj.

Confirming the STF DIG’s proposed visit to the National Capital, Crime Branch ADG Santosh Upadhyay said the State police are investigating whether Habib had any associates in Odisha or not. Sources said the police will also try to ascertain the hideouts of Naeem arranged by Habib in the State.

Odisha DGP Dr RP Sharma said so far, police have not established any terror-related activities of Habib in Odisha but the matter is being probed. “We will try to collect information about the suspected terrorist handler from NIA officers in New Delhi,” he added.