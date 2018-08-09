Tribals protest OCL public hearing

By Express News Service

SUNDARGARH: Rajgangpur-based cement major OCL India Ltd’s efforts to enhance production of limestone mines received another setback on Wednesday after tribals of two blocks in the district staged protest and did not allow holding of public hearing for assessment of environment impact.

As per reports, the Odisha State Pollution Control Board (OSPCB) had scheduled the public hearing on Wednesday at Jampali Stadium of Garvana panchayat in Rajgangpur block. The tribal protestors laid a siege to the venue from the early morning and prevented the Government officials, company representatives and public from entering the stadium. Later, Birmitrapur MLA of JMM George Tirkey joined the protest and the public meeting was cancelled.

Amid apprehension of law and order situation, DIG of Police (Western Range) Kabita Jalan and Sundargarh SP Soumya Mishra were present with heavy deployment of forces.

On May 17, the National Commission for Scheduled Tribe (NCST) Chairman Nand Kumar Sai had recommended the Odisha Governor’s office to issue direction to the State Government to allow holding of the public hearing only after conducting Social Impact Assessment and mandatory approvals of Gram Sabhas. On June 21, the Governor’s Office had written to the Chief Secretary to implement the recommendations of the NCST.

On July 26, Tirkey, Talsara MLA Prafulla Majhi and members of the PESA Gram Sabha Committee under Rajgangpur and Kutra tehsils had also petitioned the Governor to stop the public hearing.

Tirkey said the Governor is the custodian of Scheduled Areas and the Government ignored the instructions of the Governor which is unconstitutional and unfortunate.

Incidentally, the OSPCB Member Secretary in a letter clarified that since the Ministry of Environment and Forest has not yet brought any fresh notification over the recommendations of the NCST, the public hearing of OCL would be held as per the procedure of EIA Notification-2008.

OCL Executive Director Sunil Gupta, in a statement, said in order to create trouble, misleading groups are spreading wrong information that after the public hearing, OCL would acquire land beyond its leasehold area. The company proposes to enhance limestone production from 4.2 MTPA to 9.5 MTPA over its leasehold area of 873 hectares covering nine villages to meet its’ enhanced cement production plan.