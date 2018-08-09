Home States Odisha

Woman loses twins as Asha worker fails to turn up

Negligence on the part of an Asha worker has claimed the lives of two newborns in Balibhol village under Karanjia police limits of Mayurbhanj district.

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Negligence on the part of an Asha worker has claimed the lives of two newborns in Balibhol village under Karanjia police limits of Mayurbhanj district. According to sources, a pregnant woman, Basanti Digi wife of Makru Digi (27) complained of labour pain around 7.30 am on Wednesday following which they informed Asha karmi Rukmini Digi. The Asha worker, who was allegedly busy in farming activities, did not reach Basanti’s house to help her nor did she inform ambulance.

Hoping for some help, Basanti’s parents phoned 108 ambulance. The ambulance service reportedly informed the patient that they would be late as they were attending to another patient. A call to 102 service failed as they were out of range. The vehicle finally arrived eight hours later but that of little help for the family which was grieving the loss of two precious lives.

According to sources, Basanti gave birth to twins, both girls, around 10.30 am. Ten minutes later the twins stopped showing any movement. Villagers hired a vehicle and rushed the mother and children to sub-divisional hospital where the doctor declared them dead. Basanti is undergoing treatment at the hospital and is likely to be discharged a day later.

Soon after, villagers along with ZP member of Zone 7 Samay Purti staged a dharna in front of the hospital demanding compensation and alleged negligence by the ambulance services. They also sought action against the doctor of Karanjia Sub-divisional Hospital, who they alleged did not provide correct delivery date leading to the unfortunate incident.

They also demanded immediate disengagement of ambulance drivers of 102 and 108 vehicles for their failure to reach a woman in need and a compensation of `5 lakh to the bereaved.
Purti alleged that despite repeated calls to ambulances 108 1nd 102, they did not reach the village. An ambulance reached after 8 hours but that was of no help.

Sub-collector of Karanjia Sarat Chandra Purohit and a team of police rushed to the spot to inquire into the matter. The irked villagers were on strike till the reports last came in.

