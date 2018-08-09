Home States Odisha

Woman loses twins as Asha worker fails to turn up

Published: 09th August 2018 02:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2018 07:09 AM

By Express News Service

NABARANGPUR: Hundreds of villages in rural areas of Nabarangpur district are still deprived of all-weather roads and the worst sufferers are pregnant women for whom institutional delivery is a rarity.
In yet another case, a pregnant woman lost her child due to failure to reach hospital in time.

A tribal woman Hira (20), wife of Amin Santa of Dipubhata  village under Kutrichhapar panchayat  developed labour pain Tuesday. Rain added to her woes as the kutcha roads were covered in water and too slippery to shift a patient. As a result the family members decided for home delivery without shifting her to a nearby health centre. She suffered in pain all night but failed to deliver. On Wednesday morning, the family members decided to take her to nearby PHC at Jharigam.

They also informed Asha worker who informed the doctor in the PHC, which sent an ambulance. But, the ambulance stopped 2 km away from the village due to lack of an all-weather road. Hira’s family members took her on a cot and walked 2 kilometres on the muddy road to reach the ambulance.

Soon after the ambulance shifted her to the PHC where she delivered a stillborn. As the condition of Hira deteriorated, the attending doctor referred her to Umerkote CHC. At the CHC, Hira was made to lay on the floor due to non-availability of bed. Her treatment was on till the reports last came in.

