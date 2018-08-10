Archita walks as bride on Bangalore ramp

Soumika M Das By

Express News Service

Ollywood actress Archita Sahu sizzled on the runway at the recently-concluded Bangalore Fashion Week, pulling off the bridal look with elegance. The actress was the showstopper for city-based doctor-turned-designer Kumar Guru Mishra. She looked bewitching in an off-white anarkali lehenga, adorned with pearls and swarovski crystals.

The lehenga, which weighs 15kgs, has been tailored out of pure raw tulle silk fabric. The crystals and the pearls have been embedded on the outfit to create varied floral motifs. The lehenga was designed in sync with the traditional style. But, the way too low neckline added a contemporary charm to the blouse.

The outfit was detailed with a border of raw silk, embellished with the crystals.The designer took three months to make the lehenga, which he claims can go well with any body type. The waist portion of the dress can be altered according to the body type.

The whole attire is designed keeping in mind the tastes of the modern day brides who want to look special and yet keep it simple, says the designer.Archita was seen donning a crystal studded neck piece with matching danglers to flaunt the bridal style.Around 20 designers from across the country had participated in Bangalore Fashion Week this year.