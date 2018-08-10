Home States Odisha

Balangir: Spate of accidents triggers demand for bypass road

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: THE dawn-to-dusk bandh called by the Congress and members of Milita Kriyanusthan Committee on Thursday over demand for bypass road in the town was total and peaceful. All Government and private offices, banks and insurance offices remained closed while schools and colleges declared a holiday. Business establishments too had downed shutters to avoid any damage to property. Commuters faced untold difficulties as movement of vehicular traffic was paralysed by the protestors. Sources said the bandh was called following the death of a college student in road accident on Wednesday.

In the last four days, four persons, including the girl, died in road accidents on NH-26 and NH-57 passing through the town. The protestors demanded construction of bypass roads on NH stretches to avoid road mishaps in the town, which witnesses traffic congestions daily. On Wednesday, locals and colleges students had staged a road blockade after a Plus-II girl student was mowed down by a speeding truck near Satyanarayanpada. The deceased, identified as Mili Naik of Rinbachan village, was on her way to Balangir Government College when the accident occurred. The students and locals demanded adequate compensation for the family of the deceased.

Following this, the Balangir unit of Congress called two-day bandh in the town. Members of truck and taxi unions, chamber of commerce, trade union, bar association, chemist union, action committee, Bajrang Dal and ABVP also extended their support to the bandh call. Meanwhile, Opposition Leader and Congress MLA Narasingh Mishra said he will take up the matter with Public Accounts Committee (PAC) over the demand.

