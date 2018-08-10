BJP sees tribal neglect

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:THE BJP Advasi Morcha on Thursday hit out at the ruling BJD for neglecting tribals of the State. The Morcha took out a rally to highlight the plight of tribals during BJD rule to mark the International Day of the World’s Indigenous People (World Tribal Day) in the City. “The BJD Gover nment has cheated tribals who constitute 23 per cent of the State population. There has been no development in tribal areas due to rampant corruption and misutilisation of special assistance given to scheduled areas,” State president of BJP Adivasi Morcha Rabi Nayak said.

There has been no significant progress in education, health, communication, women empowerment and livelihood support of tribals during the BJD rule, he said. “The special Central assistance for tribal areas are not reaching the intended beneficiaries due to corruption by local BJD leaders,” Nayak alleged. While the Tribal Advisory Council (TAC) headed by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is not meeting regularly, none of the Integrated Tribal Development Agencies has been included in the newly constituted Tribal Development Council, he said. Slamming the CM for convening the meeting of TAC after a gap of three-and-a-half-years, Nayak said this speaks volumes about the BJD Government’s apathy towards tribals of the State.