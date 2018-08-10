Congress sees BJD-BJP secret pact ahead of 2019 general polls

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: BJD support to NDA’s candidate for the Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman post has come in for sharp criticism from the Congress with the latter alleging that this move has exposed the tacit understanding between the regional outfit and BJP. Former union minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram took to Twitter to criticise the BJD move. “BJD is shooting itself in the foot by voting for the NDA candidate when NDA has declared its goal is to defeat Naveen Patnaik’s party! The margin was only 20 votes.

If the BJD had acted as a true Opposition party, the result would have been different,” Chidambaram tweeted on Thursday. President of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Niranjan Patnaik also joined the attack and said the election has exposed the face of BJD and BJP. Questioning the BJD’s policy of maintaining equi-distance from Congress and BJP, Patnaik said if the regional outfit did not support the joint opposition candidate, it could have maintained distance from the NDA. However, when all political parties revealed their stand much earlier, Naveen was silent till Wednesday night, he said. Patnaik alleged that Naveen betrayed the people by backing NDA candidate only to stop the CBI from exposing the ruling party’s misdeeds. “BJD supporting the NDA candidate for Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman election isn’t surprising at all. That’s what allies are supposed to do.

It’s a deal to stop CBI from exposing BJD’s misdeeds,” the OPCC chief said in a tweet. Alleging that the aggressive posturing between BJD and BJP at the State level was fake and meant to hoodwink the people, former union minister Srikant Jena said Naveen has compromised his father Biju Patnaik’s principles by supporting the NDA candidate. There is serious discontentment in BJD over the stand taken by Naveen, Jena said and called upon the disgruntled leaders of the State’s ruling party to revolt and make the Mahagathabandhan (grand alliance) against the BJP strong. On the other hand, the BJD clarified that the party waited till the last for a consensus to emerge for the constitutional post.

When there was no consensus, BJD decided to support the JD (U) candidate as the two parties are ideologically closer and inspired by Jayprakash Narayan’s ideals, said BJD secretary Bijay Nayak. Nayak said BJD supported the candidate of JD(U), which is a like-minded party, as Congress nominee BK Hariprasad used to strongly criticise the BJD Government in the State when he was the Congress in-charge of Odisha. Meanwhile, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan ruled out any chances of an alliance between BJP and BJP in Odisha. He said BJP will fight the next elections in Odisha on its own. Pradhan, however, thanked BJD for supporting the NDA candidate for the Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman’s post.