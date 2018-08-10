Home States Odisha

Eviction drive continues along Bhubaneswar ’s main drain

A boundary wall erected on the drain and the part of a nearby house were razed.

Published: 10th August 2018 05:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2018 05:54 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A joint squad of Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) and Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) removed several unauthorised structures along drainage channel number 4 near Ekamra Villa in Jaydev Vihararea on Thursday. The squad demolished a hostel illegally built on the channel by a local besides a grocery shop. Similarly, a boundary wall erected on the drain and the part of a nearby house were razed.

The constructions had narrowed down the drain into a two feet wide funnel- shaped structure leading to obstruction of flow of rain water in the area. As many as three excavators and one chain-mounted poclain machine were deployed in the eviction drive. Additional Commissioner, Enforcement, BDA Bhabani Shankar Chayani said cases relating to encroachment on the drainage channel will be taken up on a priority basis. The drainage channel, which is the longest in the City, passes through Ekamra Kanan, Jaydev Vihar, Acharya Vihar, Utkal University, VSS Nagar and Mancheswar before culminating in Gangua canal.

