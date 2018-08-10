Ganeswar Mishra’s contribution hailed

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:Noted author Prof Ganeswar Mishra’s writings have enriched the local dialect (Boli) of Puri, researcher Dr Siddheswar Mohapatra opined here on Thursday. Delivering the third Ganeswar Mishra memorial lecture at an event to mark the author’s third death anniversary, Mohapatra highlighted his role and contributions to Odia literature, especially in capturing the life and times of Puri. “Mishra along with Bijay Mohapatra, Harihar Mishra and a few others have liberally used the Puri dialect in their literary creations and in the process, contributed to its enrichment,” he observed. The event was organised by Bhubaneswar-based socio-cultural organisation Sateertha.

A book titled ‘My High School Days’ authored by Ganeswar Mishra was released and a website of Sateertha launched on the occasion.President of Odisha Sahitya Akademi and renowned poet Harihar Mishra and writer Souribandhu Kar recalled Mishra’s professional and literary achievements and their personal association with him. Convenor of Sateertha, Sandeep Mishra underscored his father’s commitment to the field of translation and reiterated the organisation’s plans to build a translation centre. Former chief secretary and writer Subas Pani presided over the function.