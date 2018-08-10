GenX celebrates friendship with a bang!

By Express News Service

Friendship day parties aren't restricted to only bigger cities. Last weekend, youngsters in Bhubaneswar raised the toast with their 'besties' at various parties organised in city hotels and cafes. They celebrated the spirit of friendship with food, music and beverages. Most of these parties were pre-friendship day bashes, hosted on last Saturday night.City-based event management companies, Falcon Eye Entertainment and Parthuja Entertainment, organised a pre-Friendship day party at Hotel Hindustan International. At least 900 guests had turned up for the event.

The crowd mostly comprised college-goers and young professionals. The revellers danced to the tunes of popular Bollywood tracks and mixes by DJ Partho. Lip-smacking starters, cocktails and mocktails were served to the guests. There were four different cocktails served to the guests: Pina Colada, Mojito and customised cocktails made by mixing fruit juices and flavoured liquor.

For non-boozers, fruit and aerated drinks-based mocktails were served. The starters were the shows stealers. The non-vegetarian guests hogged on mutton gelauti kebabs, chicken lolipop, tandoori chicken wing, chicken nuggets and assorted chicken kebabs. The vegetarians had to choose from babycorn lolipop, paneer papdi and veg shaslik. For the main course, there were chicken tangdi biriyani and tandoori veg biriyani on offer.

The friendship party scene has undergone a transformation in the city. In the past two years, a lot has changed. The young crowd is enthusiastic about attending parties, said Rudrakant Patra, an event organiser.Another party was hosted at Swosti Premium. The hotel had waived off the entry charges for its discotheque. At least 150 revellers thronged the discotheque last Saturday night.

Various restaurants on its premises also offered special items to the revellers for the day. The celebrations came to an end with the cake-cutting ceremony at Saturday midnight. We had prepared a fancy-looking fruit cake, weighing more than 3kgs, for the occasion, said Pravas of Swosti Premium. The revellers hit the dance floor as DJ Sameer and DJ Abhishek played pop and Punjabi songs. The guests had the luxury to choose from Indian, Chinese and continental cuisines for dinner. Some of the most interesting dishes served for the night included Bali prawn, chicken fry pie, Hyderabadi dum mutton biriyani and sizzlers.

The guests were given wrist bands at the party to flaunt their love for friends.Similar party was hosted at Hookie Dookie cafe in Patia area. College students gathered at the cafe both on Saturday and Sunday to celebrate the occasion. The revellers presented solo performances of street-style dance.