GMU forms panel to check plagiarism

SAMBALPUR: IN a bid to check plagiarism and ensure copyright in research work, Gangadhar Meher University (GMU) authorities on Thursday formed a committee. The GMU here became the first university in the State to form a panel to check plagiarism in the university. GMU Vice-Chancellor Atanu Pati inaugurated the GMU Research Integrity Panel (GRIP) in the presence of faculties and students of the university. Later, he made a presentation on the operation of the GRIP to check plagiarism. Deputy Registrar Uma Charan Pati, who is also a member of GRIP, said the central panel was formed as per the new guidelines of the UGC.

The GRIP comprises four members, including the Vice-Chancellor and an external member. The Vice-Chancellor is the chairman of the panel, he added. Pati said the panel will check the percentage of plagiarism in PhD and MPhil theses besides the project paper submitted by the PG students. The panel will check plagiarism in the publications by the faculties. Similarly, a Departmental Research Integrity Panel (DRIP) will be formed shortly. While GRIP will check the illegal practice of plagiarism in the thesis submitted by students, the DRIP will supervise the thesis and make the students aware of the negative effect of plagiarism, he said. The Deputy Registrar said though there is availability of various anti-plagiarism software in the market, they are expensive. However, the Ministry of Human Resource Development has assured to provide ‘Turnitin’ software to all Government-run universities to check plagiarism, he added. At present, 30 PhD scholars, 120 MPhil scholars and as many as 600 PG students are studying in the premier educational institution of the State, which was upgraded to university in 2015.

2 centres of excellence in Sambalpur varsity

Sambalpur University is going to set up two centres of excellence, ‘Natural Products and Therapeutics’ and ‘Regional Development and Tribal Studies’ in the institution. The university has received a grant of Rs 5 crore from the World Bank for the centres. Informing this, PRO and Assistant Professor of Political Science department Rajat Kujur said the centre of excellence in natural products and therapeutics will develop potential natural products through extensive preclinical trials for therapeutic applications. The centre will receive a grant of Rs 4 crore over a period of five years. The centre will explore the indigenous medicinal plants from Gandhamardan Hills, biodiversity hotspot of Western Odisha. Similarly, the centre of excellence in Regional Development and Tribal Studies will address the issues on livelihood and migration patterns in the region. The centre will receive a grant of Rs 1 crore over a period of five years. Vice-Chancellor of University of Culture S N Ratha and V-C of Sambalpur University Deepak Behera have been nominated as mentors to supervise the progress of research work of the centre.