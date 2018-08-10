Home States Odisha

'I still get nervous', says Anubhav

Actor-turned-politician Anubhav Mohanty says he still feels nervous about his films.

Published: 10th August 2018 04:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2018 04:38 PM

By Soumika M Das
Express News Service

He may be Ollywood's superstar. But, the actor-turned-politician Anubhav Mohanty says he still feels nervous about his films. Even at a time when I am doing only two films a year, I get nervous. I am trying hard to justify my character in the upcoming film. Whenever I get time, I sit with my director and other colleagues to discuss how can I improvise my acting and match up people's expectations, he reveals.

After a year, Anubhav will be back on the big-screen with his next, 'Prem Kumar: The Salesman of the year.' The film's shoot got stalled after the actor was injured on its sets. Subsequently, doctors had asked the actor to take complete rest for at least three months. This added to his nervousness.

This was alarming for me! When you are addicted to the gym, it is difficult for you to be on the bed. I was tense that this will take a toll on my career. I was scared that I will put on weight and not be able to complete my movie on time. Thus, I started working out on the 10th day of my injury. I turned my bedroom into a gym. This scared everyone at home. I also ensured that I will not eat any carb and gave up rotis or rice, he shares.

Though the title of his upcoming flick resembles Ranbir Kapoor's Rocket Singh, the actor insists that the film has got an original storyline. Prem Kumar is not a remake. It is a romantic movie of a different level. It has various twists and turns, the actor claims.In this flick, the audience may get to see Anubhav playing a double-role. But, the actor keeps the suspense and refuses to reveal much on the same. The audience will be confused throughout the film while determining who is Prem or who is Kumar in the movie or are they the same person? Let, it be a secret. Soon, the teaser of the film will be out and people will get a hint of the secret, he chuckles.

However, Anubhav insists that he is playing a very different character for the first time in this movie. This character has various shades. He is capable of selling anything. He can win anyone's heart and can handle any situation in life in his own way, he adds.

As we get candid with the actor, he reveals how his star wife Barsha Priyadarshini helped him to recover from his injury ignoring her works. But, why has the star couple not done films together since long? When we were doing films together, people kept asking why aren't we working with other actors. Now that there has been a gap, people are worried why aren't we working together. I really don't know how to answer that. But, very soon the audience may see us together as we have been receiving some offers. We need to choose what suits us the best, he shares.

The actor feels that the Odia cine industry is going to experience a revolution and he wants to be a part of the same change. As part of this revolution, the actor says he will pitch his yet-to-be-shot film, which is a biopic on hockey star Dilip Tirkey, at national and international level. The actor has also started a YouTube Channel to promote independent filmmakers and newcomers.

On his interest towards Bollywood, he says, I had received offers from Bollywood. But, these films were not very big. I didn't like the roles. If I am offered something that I like, I will definitely accept or else I am happy with my Odia films.

