Home States Odisha

Jagannath sevayats stage demo

Members of Sri Jagannath Sevayat Sammilani on Thursday staged a demonstration in front of the temple and vowed to continue their agitation against abolition of hereditary rights and receipts o f donat i o n f rom devotees. Sammilani leaders Kasinth Khuntia, Bulu Khuntia and Binayak D a s m a h a p a t r a warned the State

Published: 10th August 2018 03:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2018 06:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

PURI: Members of Sri Jagannath Sevayat Sammilani on Thursday staged a demonstration in front of the temple and vowed to continue their agitation against abolition of hereditary rights and receipts o f donat i o n f rom devotees. Sammilani leaders Kasinth Khuntia, Bulu Khuntia and Binayak D a s m a h a p a t r a warned the State Government and temple administration that any at - tempt to abolish their hereditary rights for ‘seva’ in the temple would be strongly protested and they urged the Government to desist from abolishing their age-old religious service in the temple. If the State Government tries to abolish the same, servitors would stop work and hand over the keys to the Gajapati who had granted them the right of service. “On Kranti Divas, we took the pledge to fight for our traditional rights in the temple,” the leaders said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Houses submerged in rain water at Kalpathy in Palakkad. ( Photo | Melton Antony)
Palakkad flooded due to heavy rains lashing across Kerala
Brad Pitt (Photo | AP)
Brad Pitt denies Angelina Jolie's claims that he's failed to support his children
Gallery
At least 22 people killed in landslide and incidents due to heavy rain over last 24 hours in Kerala. ( Photo | A Sanesh/ EPS)
Heavy rain triggers landslides in Kerala
Actor Rajnikanth pays final respects to former TN CM M Karunanidhi. (Photo | PTI)
Film personalities pay final respects to late Tamil Nadu CM M Karunanidhi