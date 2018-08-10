Jagannath sevayats stage demo

By Express News Service

PURI: Members of Sri Jagannath Sevayat Sammilani on Thursday staged a demonstration in front of the temple and vowed to continue their agitation against abolition of hereditary rights and receipts o f donat i o n f rom devotees. Sammilani leaders Kasinth Khuntia, Bulu Khuntia and Binayak D a s m a h a p a t r a warned the State Government and temple administration that any at - tempt to abolish their hereditary rights for ‘seva’ in the temple would be strongly protested and they urged the Government to desist from abolishing their age-old religious service in the temple. If the State Government tries to abolish the same, servitors would stop work and hand over the keys to the Gajapati who had granted them the right of service. “On Kranti Divas, we took the pledge to fight for our traditional rights in the temple,” the leaders said.