Home States Odisha

Kidney ailment scare in Rayagada

Panic gripped Gopikankubadi village in Kolnara block of the district following the death of one Khagapati Bhatiriya (32) due to kidney disorder on Wednesday.

Published: 10th August 2018 03:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2018 06:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

RAYAGADA: Panic gripped Gopikankubadi village in Kolnara block of the district following the death of one Khagapati Bhatiriya (32) due to kidney disorder on Wednesday. Bhatiriya is among the 10 persons suffering from kidney- related ailments for the last few years in the block. Those affected are Dhanya Kaushalya (60), Purna Chandra Mahanandia (40), Teji Mahanandia (50), Bidyadhar Mahanandia (45), Amit Mahanandia (25), Narahari Palo (55), Hema Palo (40) and Mangana Bagh.

Sources said six others died in the last four years from similar diseases but it could not be confirmed. Bhatiriya’s wife Rashmita said he complained of illness about four years back and was found to be suffering from kidney disorder. He underwent treatment in various hospitals of Berhampur, Cuttack and Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh where the doctors advised dialysis. “As we are very poor and cannot meet the medical expenses, we did not go for dialysis,” she said. On Wednesday, he died in the District Headquarters Hospital while undergoing treatment. In the absence of treatment in local hospital, the patients are forced to go to other districts and states for availing dialysis facility.

A dialysis unit inaugurated in the DHH under PPP mode last month is nonfunctional in the absence of a doctor to operate it. While the villagers alleged that kidneyrelated ailments occurred due to contamination of ground water, the administration is yet to confirm it. The villagers said three tube-wells catering to drinking water needs of the villagers are unfit for consumption as it emits foul smell and stinks of iron. On Thursday, a medical team lead by District Public Health Officer of DHH Sanjukata Sahu and Dibyendu Deo rushed to the village to take stock of the situation. On the other hand, the laboratory test reports, which were taken about a year back, are yet to be received, sources said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Houses submerged in rain water at Kalpathy in Palakkad. ( Photo | Melton Antony)
Palakkad flooded due to heavy rains lashing across Kerala
Brad Pitt (Photo | AP)
Brad Pitt denies Angelina Jolie's claims that he's failed to support his children
Gallery
At least 22 people killed in landslide and incidents due to heavy rain over last 24 hours in Kerala. ( Photo | A Sanesh/ EPS)
Heavy rain triggers landslides in Kerala
Actor Rajnikanth pays final respects to former TN CM M Karunanidhi. (Photo | PTI)
Film personalities pay final respects to late Tamil Nadu CM M Karunanidhi