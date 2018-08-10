Kidney ailment scare in Rayagada

By Express News Service

RAYAGADA: Panic gripped Gopikankubadi village in Kolnara block of the district following the death of one Khagapati Bhatiriya (32) due to kidney disorder on Wednesday. Bhatiriya is among the 10 persons suffering from kidney- related ailments for the last few years in the block. Those affected are Dhanya Kaushalya (60), Purna Chandra Mahanandia (40), Teji Mahanandia (50), Bidyadhar Mahanandia (45), Amit Mahanandia (25), Narahari Palo (55), Hema Palo (40) and Mangana Bagh.

Sources said six others died in the last four years from similar diseases but it could not be confirmed. Bhatiriya’s wife Rashmita said he complained of illness about four years back and was found to be suffering from kidney disorder. He underwent treatment in various hospitals of Berhampur, Cuttack and Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh where the doctors advised dialysis. “As we are very poor and cannot meet the medical expenses, we did not go for dialysis,” she said. On Wednesday, he died in the District Headquarters Hospital while undergoing treatment. In the absence of treatment in local hospital, the patients are forced to go to other districts and states for availing dialysis facility.

A dialysis unit inaugurated in the DHH under PPP mode last month is nonfunctional in the absence of a doctor to operate it. While the villagers alleged that kidneyrelated ailments occurred due to contamination of ground water, the administration is yet to confirm it. The villagers said three tube-wells catering to drinking water needs of the villagers are unfit for consumption as it emits foul smell and stinks of iron. On Thursday, a medical team lead by District Public Health Officer of DHH Sanjukata Sahu and Dibyendu Deo rushed to the village to take stock of the situation. On the other hand, the laboratory test reports, which were taken about a year back, are yet to be received, sources said.