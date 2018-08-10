Home States Odisha

Naveen reiterates welfare commitment

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday reiterated the commitment of the State Government towards all-round development of tribals. Addressing a huge congregation of tribals gathered here to take part in the World Tribal Day celebrations, the Chief Minister said the BJD Government is working earnestly to ensure welfare of the tribals. “I am delighted to meet the members of tribal communities today. Our party is w

Published: 10th August 2018 02:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2018 06:07 AM   |  A+A-

Tribal women greet Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on World Tribal Day at Adivasi Ground on Thursday | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday reiterated the commitment of the State Government towards all-round development of tribals. Addressing a huge congregation of tribals gathered here to take part in the World Tribal Day celebrations, the Chief Minister said the BJD Government is working earnestly to ensure welfare of the tribals.

“I am delighted to meet the members of tribal communities today. Our party is working for the development of tribals and will continue to do so,” he said. Naveen said the newly constructed Gurupriya bridge in Malkangiri has been dedicated to Adivasis and will usher in development in the tribal region. Speaking on the occasion, BJD leaders gave details of schemes and programmes rolled out by the party for welfare of tribals

