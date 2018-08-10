Only 15 teachers for Kalahandi College

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: Over 50 per cent of teaching positions in Government Autonomous College of Bhawanipatna are lying vacant. Making things worse, the premier college administration has not been able to appoint good guest faculty members to manage the affairs. Apparently, faculty shortage is also the reason behind non-upgradation of the college to a university.

Although the Task Force on Higher Education in 2009 had recommended for upgradation of the college to an affiliated university for Kalahandi and Nuapada region, it was ignored by the Higher Education department. The State Government had in 2015 recommended for upgrading the college into a university under the Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan of the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD). Unfortunately, due to lack of adequate number of lecturers and infrastructure facilities, the proposal was turned down by the MHRD. The only silver lining is that the college is accredited with a B+ grade by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council.

Government Autonomous College also happens to be the first college in KBK region to get ‘Potential for Centre of Excellence’ recognition by the UGC. Set up in 1960, the college offers UG (under graduation) courses in 17 subjects under Arts, Science and Commerce streams, PG in six subjects and five courses under self-financing mode. The college has a total sanctioned 59 faculty positions but there are only 15 in position right now. Against the 44 vacant positions, no recruitment has been made in the last five years. Consider this: In History and Physics departments, there is only one regular faculty member against the sanctioned five posts in each of the departments.

Similarly, against eight faculty positions in English, there is only one assistant professor. Odia department has two faculty members against five and Zoology department has just one regular junior lecturer. From March to August this year, eight faculty members were transferred without any replacement by the Higher Education department. The condition in non-teaching positions is no better. Out of four lab assistant positions, three are vacant and of 27 lab attendants positions, 20 are vacant. College principal Dr Baba Mishra said it is difficult to run the college with a meagre staff. “We are not even able to find good guest faculty members here.

The issue has been brought to the notice of the authorities concerned time and again but in vain,” he added. This has led to resentment among students and alumni of the college. On Wednesday, members of Old Boys’ Association of the college met Collector G Parag Harsad and submitted a memorandum, addressed to the Secretary of Higher Education department, to him demanding immediate appointment of lecturers and professors in the college. They also threatened to resort to agitation if their demand is not met.