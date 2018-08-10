Squatters derail SCB expansion

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: THE construction of a super speciality block at SCB Medical College and Hospital, here has hit a roadblock due to space crunch. With encroachments eating up most of the hospital land, the SCB authorities are yet to earmark a suitable place for construction of the block which was proposed in 2016. While expansion plan of the State’s premier Government hospital has been derailed by encroachments, surprisingly, the authorities are yet to carry out any eviction drive to clear the unauthorised structures from the premises. Currently, SCB houses 34 departments and 15 super speciality wings on its premises which spreads over 85 acre of land.

The decision to construct the block was taken keeping in view the difficulties faced by the patients in locating the super speciality wings of different departments which are scattered on the hospital premises. The proposed facility envisaged to bring all super speciality wings under one roof with an aim to streamline health care delivery besides providing hassle-free services to patients. The estimated cost of the super speciality block was `200 crore of which the Centre had agreed to provide `160 crore while the rest `40 crore was to be borne by the State Government. Sources said the State Government is yet to submit the detailed project report (DPR) to the Centre as the site for the super speciality block is yet to be finalised due to unavailability of space. With the State failing to submit the DPR, the Centre is yet to release funds for the project. Reportedly, more than eight acre of SCB land has been grabbed by encroachers.

Sources said the hospital authorities have turned a blind eye to the rampant encroachment which is on the rise on SCB premises. While some employees have constructed illegal structures adjacent to their official residence, a few others have expanded their quarters and even rented out the buildings. Contacted, Administrative Officer of SCB Kalpataru Behera said construction of the super speciality block is yet to start due to delay in land identification. “Chief Engineer of Roads and Building department is slated to inspect the hospital premises on Friday and identify a suitable space for setting up the proposed facility,” Behera added.