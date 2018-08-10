Home States Odisha

Squatters derail SCB expansion

Hospital authorities yet to identify land for construction of super speciality facility due to shortage of space arising out of rampant encroachment

Published: 10th August 2018 02:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2018 06:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: THE construction of a super speciality block at SCB Medical College and Hospital, here has hit a roadblock due to space crunch. With encroachments eating up most of the hospital land, the SCB authorities are yet to earmark a suitable place for construction of the block which was proposed in 2016. While expansion plan of the State’s premier Government hospital has been derailed by encroachments, surprisingly, the authorities are yet to carry out any eviction drive to clear the unauthorised structures from the premises. Currently, SCB houses 34 departments and 15 super speciality wings on its premises which spreads over 85 acre of land.

The decision to construct the block was taken keeping in view the difficulties faced by the patients in locating the super speciality wings of different departments which are scattered on the hospital premises. The proposed facility envisaged to bring all super speciality wings under one roof with an aim to streamline health care delivery besides providing hassle-free services to patients. The estimated cost of the super speciality block was `200 crore of which the Centre had agreed to provide `160 crore while the rest `40 crore was to be borne by the State Government. Sources said the State Government is yet to submit the detailed project report (DPR) to the Centre as the site for the super speciality block is yet to be finalised due to unavailability of space. With the State failing to submit the DPR, the Centre is yet to release funds for the project. Reportedly, more than eight acre of SCB land has been grabbed by encroachers.

Sources said the hospital authorities have turned a blind eye to the rampant encroachment which is on the rise on SCB premises. While some employees have constructed illegal structures adjacent to their official residence, a few others have expanded their quarters and even rented out the buildings. Contacted, Administrative Officer of SCB Kalpataru Behera said construction of the super speciality block is yet to start due to delay in land identification. “Chief Engineer of Roads and Building department is slated to inspect the hospital premises on Friday and identify a suitable space for setting up the proposed facility,” Behera added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Houses submerged in rain water at Kalpathy in Palakkad. ( Photo | Melton Antony)
Palakkad flooded due to heavy rains lashing across Kerala
Brad Pitt (Photo | AP)
Brad Pitt denies Angelina Jolie's claims that he's failed to support his children
Gallery
At least 22 people killed in landslide and incidents due to heavy rain over last 24 hours in Kerala. ( Photo | A Sanesh/ EPS)
Heavy rain triggers landslides in Kerala
Actor Rajnikanth pays final respects to former TN CM M Karunanidhi. (Photo | PTI)
Film personalities pay final respects to late Tamil Nadu CM M Karunanidhi