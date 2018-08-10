Student of Government College of Koenjhar Engineering college alleges ragging

By Express News Service

KEONJHAR: A third-year student of Government College of Engineering here, has accused her seniors of ragging her. She said there was power cut in the college hostel on Wednesday night.

When a group of girls, including she, decided to meet the hostel superintendent Soumya Ranjan Matlock, some fourth-year girls tried to stop them. When the student questioned them, they allegedly misbehaved with her. The victim fell unconscious and was admitted to Keonjhar Hospital.

The principal of the college, Trilochan Sahoo said disciplinary committee of the institution will look into the matter and take necessary action.