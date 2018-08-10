Utkal varsity may get a music department

Soumika M Das By

Express News Service

In a recently-concluded meeting of various stakeholders of Utkal University, various proposals pertaining to the varsity's overall development were discussed. The stakeholders called for the creation of a separate department for music in the varsity. The meeting was presided by Vice Chancellor Soumendra Mohan Patnaik. It was attended by PG Council Chairman Bramhananda Satapathy, CDC Director Santosh Kumar Tripathy, Registrar Dayanidhi Nayak, Comptroller of Finance Bidyadhar Nayak, student leaders, teaching and non-teaching staff and alumni.

The stakeholders also proposed that the Platinum Jubilee celebration of the varsity should be observed in all 370 colleges. Special emphasis was laid on identification of the alumni by creating a directory. Moreover, they urged the VC to create an alumni association at the university's level. The stakeholders agreed upon the establishment of a special cell or wing that would offer training to IAS aspirants on the campus.

Proposals pertaining to infrastructure development of the varsity were also discussed. Proposals for revival of the ponds in the varsity's premises, building up of a water treatment plant and renovation of the boundary wall were raised at the meeting. We are mulling over banning use of plastics on the campus and undertaking mega plantation drive, said the VC.

The varsity has constituted a Platinum Jubilee Celebration committee in April under the chairmanship of Brahmananda Satpathy. The committee has started working on certain projects for the celebration, including organising a literary fest, mega sports event, production of souvenirs, compilation of a coffee table book on the varsity's history and creation of a digital archive.

The celebration should find presence in multiple cities across India. Students, alumni and the staff should listen to the mother's (university) call that has shaped their mind and ideas, the VC added.The university has launched the Platinum Jubilee logo and a mobile number (6370844367) for the celebration. Meanwhile, the VC claimed that the varsity would act towards implementing all these proposals.