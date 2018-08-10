Home States Odisha

Utkal varsity may get a music department

Stakeholders have also proposed that the Platinum Jubilee celebration of the varsity should be observed in all 370 colleges.

Published: 10th August 2018 04:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2018 04:27 PM   |  A+A-

utkal-univ1032546

Utkal University in Bhubaneswar - Express Photo by Shamim Qureshy.

By Soumika M Das
Express News Service

In a recently-concluded meeting of various stakeholders of Utkal University, various proposals pertaining to the varsity's overall development were discussed. The stakeholders called for the creation of a separate department for music in the varsity. The meeting was presided by Vice Chancellor Soumendra Mohan Patnaik. It was attended by PG Council Chairman Bramhananda Satapathy, CDC Director Santosh Kumar Tripathy, Registrar Dayanidhi Nayak, Comptroller of Finance Bidyadhar Nayak, student leaders, teaching and non-teaching staff and alumni.

The stakeholders also proposed that the Platinum Jubilee celebration of the varsity should be observed in all 370 colleges. Special emphasis was laid on identification of the alumni by creating a directory. Moreover, they urged the VC to create an alumni association at the university's level. The stakeholders agreed upon the establishment of a special cell or wing that would offer training to IAS aspirants on the campus.

Proposals pertaining to infrastructure development of the varsity were also discussed. Proposals for revival of the ponds in the varsity's premises, building up of a water treatment plant and renovation of the boundary wall were raised at the meeting. We are mulling over banning use of plastics on the campus and undertaking mega plantation drive, said the VC.

The varsity has constituted a Platinum Jubilee Celebration committee in April under the chairmanship of Brahmananda Satpathy. The committee has started working on certain projects for the celebration, including organising a literary fest, mega sports event, production of souvenirs, compilation of a coffee table book on the varsity's history and creation of a digital archive.

The celebration should find presence in multiple cities across India. Students, alumni and the staff should listen to the mother's (university) call that has shaped their mind and ideas, the VC added.The university has launched the Platinum Jubilee logo and a mobile number (6370844367) for the celebration. Meanwhile, the VC claimed that the varsity would act towards implementing all these proposals.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Rescue team engages restoring the Kuttiady ghat road which damaged after landslide. (Photo | TP Sooraj / EPS)
Kerala under siege as heavy rains trigger landslides, flash floods
Does Glenn Close deserve an Oscar for 'The Wife'?
Gallery
At least 22 people killed in landslide and incidents due to heavy rain over last 24 hours in Kerala. ( Photo | A Sanesh/ EPS)
Heavy rain triggers landslides in Kerala
Actor Rajnikanth pays final respects to former TN CM M Karunanidhi. (Photo | PTI)
Film personalities pay final respects to late Tamil Nadu CM M Karunanidhi