Videos on self-defense for women

They are all ordinary women. But, they have undertaken an extraordinary fight against molestation. After organising an awareness rally against molestation, the women riders of Odisha Bikerni group are set to release some short videos on YouTube. These videos will spread awareness against molestation and eve-teasing. These women will tell society how to raise the voice against such incidents through these videos.

The videos have been shot at various locations near Market Building area in the city. None of these women are professional filmmakers. They used their mobile phones and a DSLR camera to shoot the clips. It took them a month to shoot three to four short videos. These videos urge the bystanders to be alert against molestation bid.

We have tried to show how a bystander can avert the molestation bid by raising an alarm. They need to be alert. The videos have certain punchlines like: Tum awaj uthao, woh khud kadam piche karlega (raise your voice against the molester so that he steps back), says Sangeeta Sahoo of Odisha Bikerni.Some of these videos will impart self-defense training to the viewers.

We have shown how a girl can save herself by using her common sense. She needs to make use of the keys, pepper sprays, deodorants or her clip for attacking the molester. We have shown how a girl can attack the molester without any weapon, she adds.