Women protest irregularities in ration

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Scores of women residents of Zillanasi panchayat under Kujang block staged a demonstration in front of Kujang block office protesting large-scale irregularities in distribution of PDS commodities on Thursday. The protestors said distribution of essential commodities under the public distribution system has been completely paralysed in different panchayats of the district. Hundreds of women hailing from Tentuliakhamar village under Kujang block alleged that they are being harassed by local retailers even as PDS commodities meant for them are being sold in the black market. Zillanasi sarpanch Pramod Swain said of the four retailers, two failed to lift the PDS commodities due to mismatch of finger print as a result of which the commodities were diverted to other retailers.

Not only the residents of Zillanasi panchayat, beneficiaries from other villages have alleged irregularities in distribution of PDS commodities due to the callous attitude of block officials. Mamuni Das of Suatunda village alleged that the names of her parents and children have been deleted from the list of beneficiaries for no reason. The protestors sought the intervention of Kujang BDO and chairman of the Panchayat Samiti to resolve the issue else they will intensify the stir. The protest was called off after the the block officials assured to resolve their issues.

Meanwhile, the Civil Supplies department on Thursday suspended four retailers and one sub-wholesaler for their involvement in the irregularities. District Civil Supply Officer Dillip Kumar Patra said the district administration and the Civil Supplies department have received allegations regarding large number of irregularities in distribution of PDS commodities. Four retailers and one subwholesaler have been suspended, he added.